Boy Scouts welcomes girls for the first time

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For 109 years the Boy Scouts of America had its doors closed to girls. That all changed Friday.
History was made when the first round of girls signed up to join Scouts BSA. It's a branch under the Boys Scouts of America that's welcoming girls in for the first time.
Girl Scout Natalie Young, 17, was one of the first to hand in her application Friday.
"Sometimes I worry a little bit that the guys think us girls are weak,” Young said. More than 20 girls joined Young to sign- up and prove there is nothing frail about them. Girls are no longer limited to what they are expected to learn. Instead they can choose their own path.
Young decided to keep growing with the Girls Scouts and get opportunities she never had before with the boys.
"There’s a more leadership focus here,” Young said. “Where as in Girl Scouts there’s a more girl empowerment focus.”
Jason Pierce has been a part of the Boy Scouts of America since he was a child and said this integration is monumental.
“This is a moment we’ll look back at 100 years from now,” Pierce said. “Where we’ll say that was the tipping point with a program that we know changes lives.”
Pierce said the Scout BSA launch was all about moving the girls off the sidelines and onto the scout field.
"These young ladies now have a chance to go to summer camp and do the same things, their brother, dad or uncle got to do,” Pierce said.
The boys and girls scouts will stay separate. However, the all-girls troops will pledge and do the same activities as the boys. That’s an idea some former cubs had to adjust to.
The girls are ready to prove that anything the boys can do, they can do to.
"[I’m] here to show that we are not weak and we can do everything that they can do and have just as much fun,” Young said.
Scouts BSA expects there to be 20 new BSA all girl troops starting in February.
