Council on American-Islamic Relations condemns Hindu Temple vandalism

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Kentucky) condemned the vandalism of a Louisville Hindu Temple on Thursday.
In a statement, CAIR-Kentucky Chair Waheedah Muhammad said:
“We condemn this act of religious bigotry and stand in solidarity with the Kentucky Hindu community. Every American must reject the growing attacks on minority communities nationwide and speak out in defense of traditional American values of religious inclusion and diversity.”
On late Tuesday night or early Wednesday, vandals broke the windows of the Swaminarayan Temple in the 4000 block of Bardstown Road and sprayed the walls with graffiti, including several black crosses, anti-Hindu messages and phrases such as “Jesus is all mighty", “Jesus is Lord" and “God." Expletives were also spray painted in another room.
During a press conference Wednesday, Mayor Greg Fischer called the acts “cowardly and unacceptable," emphasizing that what was spray painted on the walls were “repugnant messages of hate."
LMPD is investigating the crime. There are no suspects at this time.
Fischer invited the community out to “paint away the hate” on Saturday, Feb. 2 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
