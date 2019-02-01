Cards Finally Break Losing Streak to UCONN

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Asia Durr erupted for 14 of her 24 points in the second quarter as third ranked U of L hands #2 UCONN its second loss of the season 78-69. This is the first time the Cards have beaten the Huskies since March 17, 1993. UCONN had won 17 straight in the series.
It was a nip and tuck game in the first quarter. The Huskies led by four before U of L’s Jazmine Jones scored back-to-back buckets to tie the game at 19. The game would be tied at 21 at the end of the first quarter despite Durr going scoreless in the quarter. “I said it’s 21 to 21 and you haven’t made a shot. It’s because you’ve got great teammates that you play with,” U of L head coach, Jeff Walz said he told Durr after the first quarter. That little pep talk must’ve lit a spark because Durr came out and scored 14 points in the second quarter to lead the Cards to a 40-38 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, back-to-back three pointers by Durr and Dana Evans pushed U of L to a nine point lead at 56-47. “There was like a five minute stretch in the third quarter where I thought it got away from us,” said UCONN head coach, Geno Auriemma. The Cards carried a 58-51 lead into the fourth quarter.
That lead would grow to as much as 13 points in the final frame. U of L struggled at the free throw line down the stretch, making just 5-10 from the line in the final minute, but were able to hold on for the win. “It’s a huge win for our program. I think they’re what 206-5 now? In the past four years. Think about that. 206-5, and I’m excited to be 55-4,” said Walz. “This is something we’ve never done before, so it was a big win for us. I’m super proud of my teammates. They did great. I mean, they did some big time things out there. So, it was a great win for us,” said Durr.
Dana Evans was huge for the Cards, scoring 20 points on 5-10 three pointers, while handing out four assists. Jones was also a spark, recording a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Not much time to celebrate for U of L. They are back in action at Clemson on Saturday.
