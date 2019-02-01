Cards Finally Break Losing Streak to UCONN

That lead would grow to as much as 13 points in the final frame. U of L struggled at the free throw line down the stretch, making just 5-10 from the line in the final minute, but were able to hold on for the win. “It’s a huge win for our program. I think they’re what 206-5 now? In the past four years. Think about that. 206-5, and I’m excited to be 55-4,” said Walz. “This is something we’ve never done before, so it was a big win for us. I’m super proud of my teammates. They did great. I mean, they did some big time things out there. So, it was a great win for us,” said Durr.