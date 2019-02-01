Cold weather pipe problems persist

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The sound of water dripping in a home is a homeowner’s dread to hear.
Plumbers across WAVE Country are starting to get more calls about frozen pipes and burst pipes now that temperatures are getting warmer.
“It’s common in a garage,” Brian Scroggins, owner of Brian Scroggins Plumbing and Drain Cleaning, said. “The air is coming from underneath the gutter and it’s coming into this area that’s not heated. It’s very typical. I already had one today that is very similar.”
WAVE 3 News met up with Scroggins at a home with frozen pipes in Jeffersonville.
“When I got here water was just dripping from all different areas,” Scroggins said.
The homeowners told WAVE 3 News they just moved in earlier this month. They were scrambling to move boxes and furniture inside the house to save them from the water.
“People don't realize it until it warms up,” Scroggins said. “So once the weather gets warmer and it thaws out that's when they notice it."
Scroggins said it’s important to know where your main shut off valve is located, so if you do realize you have a burst pipe, you can shut the water off quickly.
He also said it would be good for homeowners to add heat tape to their pipes and cover the pipes to avoid freezing.
Garden hoses should be disconnected and the spigot should be covered.
Scroggins also advises leaving faucets dripping both hot and cold water and opening the cabinet doors of your kitchen and bathroom sinks to allow the heat from your house to keep the pipes warm.
