Fans injured in escalator malfunction at KFC Yum! Center

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Several fans were injured when an escalator malfunctioned at the KFC Yum! Center Thursday night.
The fans were leaving the University of Louisville women’s basketball against the University of Connecticut when the malfunction happened, according to KFC Yum! Center marketing director Sandra Moran.
Moran said several fans were injured, but no serious injuries were reported.
The KFC Yum! Center management is investigating the cause of the malfunction. Moran said the escalator will be inspected Kentucky’s escalator inspector and serviced by the venue's engineering team and escalator service provider.
“We regret this incident occurred and are doing all we can to ensure the escalator is working properly and safe for our guests before it is used at an upcoming event,” Moran said.
The KFC Yum! Center will host the UofL men’s team at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
