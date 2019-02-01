Five Questions on the Louisville Jewish Film Festival

In 1940, a secret group of scholars, leaders and other residents of the Warsaw Ghetto resisted the Nazis with 30,000 pages of writings, photos and posters that they hid in metal containers in tunnels. These archival materials documenting Jewish life are the most important cache of eyewitness accounts from the Holocaust. We are thrilled to have as our featured speaker Sam Kassow, author of Who Will Write Our History (on which the film is based). Kassow is an historian of the history of East European Jewry, a professor at Trinity College, and consultant to the Museum of History of the Polish Jews in Warsaw. He will speak following the film.