FORECAST: Big warm-up is still heading our way!

ALERTS
- Icy roads will improve into the early afternoon.
- A few icy patches re-develop tonight with freezing fog.
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The cold ground has been stubborn to surrender to the warm air as expected. Reports of icy roads continue but we should see improvements over the next few hours.
We will likely drop back to or just below freezing again tonight with some fog or drizzle. This could lead to a light glaze for some. We will monitor that carefully.
Clouds will be slow to leave on Saturday with some areas struggling through the 40s and southern areas able to crack into the 50s. Sunday will be the warmer of the two days with highs able to reach or exceed 60 degrees!
The weather pattern turns quite active next week with warm and cold weather on the table which means rain and some snow as well. More to come on that in the coming days.
FORECAST
THIS AFTERNOON: Drizzle/fog (40%), TEMPS: Warming above freezing south to north.
TONIGHT: Drizzle and fog (20%), Icy patches possible. LOW: 29°
SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy. Some drizzle south late (10%). HIGH: 52°
