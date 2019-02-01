Kentucky bar accused of over-serving driver involved in deadly I-75 crash

The crash happened on January 6 on I-75 and killed a family of 5.
By Berry Stockton | February 1, 2019 at 5:36 PM EST - Updated February 1 at 5:36 PM

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - A Lexington bar has been accused of over-serving a man who was involved in a deadly DUI wrong-way crash on Interstate 75.

The crash happened on January 6 on I-75. WKYT in Lexington reported investigators believe Horseshoes Kentucky Grill & Saloon gave driver Joey Lee Bailey alcohol when he was already under the influence.

Bailey was killed in the fiery crash, along with the Abbas family traveling home to Michigan from Florida. Issam Abbas, 42, Rima Abbas, 38, Ali Abbas, 14, Isabella Abbas, 13, and Giselle Abbas, 7, were among those killed.

Lexington Police said Bailey was going the wrong way on Interstate 75 when he crashed into the Abbas family’s vehicle. Bailey would’ve had a .306 blood alcohol content at the time of the wreck, according to investigators. That is nearly four times the legal limit.

Horseshoes Kentucky Grill & Saloon is cooperating with police and released a statement about the incident on Friday.


“This is such a horrific event with this tragic loss of life for all of the families involved. We know that law enforcement is investigating the facts surrounding this and we have cooperated with them as they have requested. We have turned this over to our representatives to have the facts determined and we will have no more public comment at this time."

The Urban County ABC Office has scheduled a pre-hearing conference for February 19.

