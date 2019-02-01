Kentucky store creates ‘soft Kentuckian’ tee following school closing comments from Gov. Bevin

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - A Lexington clothing store is looking to make some money off Governor Matt Bevin’s comments about Kentucky schools canceling because of cold weather.
Shop Local Kentucky has created a shirt which reads “Soft Kentuckian," based on Bevin’s remarks made during an interview on 840 WHAS Radio on Tuesday.
“Now we cancel school for cold... I mean there’s no ice going with it, or any snow. What happens to America? We’re getting soft Terry, we’re getting soft,” Bevin told radio host Terry Meiners.
He added: “It’s better to err on the side of being safe, and I’m being only slightly facetious -- but it does concern me a little bit that in America, on this and any number of other fronts, we’re sending messages to our young people that if life is hard, you can curl up in the fetal position somewhere in a warm place and just wait 'til it stops being hard. And that just isn’t reality.”
Bevin’s comment also drew some backlash from NBC personality Al Roker. On Wednesday, as Roker went through the forecast on MSNBC, he called Bevin a “nitwit governor.”
“This nitwit governor in Kentucky saying these kids who are going to be in sub-zero wind chills ... no! Cancel school,” he said. “Adults, if they want to be out there, that’s great. These are our children, you know. I’m glad (Bevin is) not a teacher.”
Bevin criticized a number of media outlets for their posts about his comment, calling their stories misleading.
Shop Local Kentucky said it’s donating 25% of the proceeds from the shirt sales to Lexington Rescue Mission for basic needs and meals.
Those interested in purchasing a shirt can click here.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.