Local ministry expanding available beds for homeless by 40%

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of the oldest homeless outreach groups locally and nationally is getting some re-enforcement.
On Monday Feb. 4, Re:Center Ministries, formerly known as Louisville Rescue Mission, will launch a new phase of service and expand its residential LifeChange Program with a dozen more beds to be used by homeless men for up to 45 days at a time.
That’s nearly a 40-percent increase from current capacity for the campus, located at 733 East Jefferson Street, Louisville, KY 40202.
Residents check in and out daily and are able to take showers, do laundry and sleep in a safe and clean environment.
They also participate in regular case management with to begin addressing the root causes of their homelessness, ultimately transitioning many participants into an 18-month recovery and life-skills program.
The group was founded in 1881. Its latest expansion is getting $160,000 in grant funding from The Gheens Foundation, Kentucky Social Welfare Foundation, Lift a Life Foundation and Southeast Christian Church.
