Louisville Zoo celebrates 50 years

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An anniversary party celebrating the Louisville Zoo was held at the Olmsted on Frankfort Avenue Thursday.
The room was packed full of city leaders, former employees, board members and other zoo supporters and provided a chance to reflect on the past 50 years and what comes next.
“It’s been 50 years of helping save species, helping everybody create great memories and enjoying their families and great outings at the zoo. And looking to the future, what’s next? What are we going to be doing?” Louisville Zoo director John Walczak said.
What’s next are three new exhibits set to open this spring.
The first, Snow Leopard Pass with the PNC Early Childhood Development “Cubhouse,” is expected to open in March. Colobus Crossing is set to open in April with four colobus monkeys and three red-tailed monkeys.
A community wide 50th anniversary celebration is planned for May.
