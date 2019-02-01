Man charged with striking LMPD officer has history of traffic violations

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man accused of hitting a Louisville Metro Police Department officer who was directing traffic outside of the KFC Yum! Center has a list of traffic violations on his record.
Christopher Thompson, 61, passed a TARC bus stopped near an intersection by the KFC Yum! Center following the University of Louisville women's basketball game on Thursday night, according to an arrest report. While doing so, police said Thompson's car then struck the officer who landed on the hood of the car.
The officer was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital for his injuries.
The report says the officer was wearing a bright yellow, reflective jacket while directing outbound traffic. Court documents also state the officer's police cruiser was parked at the intersection with its emergency lights flashing.
Thompson was in court Friday morning, with his attorney by his side.
"He had just never been through the Yum! Center traffic before," his attorney said. "He's 61 years old and this is not his character, to injure an officer."
The attorney went on to say Thompson was confused by the traffic in the area.
The judge didn't agree with the lawyer's request to release Thompson from custody. Instead, she mentioned Thompson's criminal history that is filled with traffic violations. The most recent violation is a careless driving charge from two weeks ago.
Thompson’s bond was kept at $1,000. He’s scheduled to appear in court again on February 11.
