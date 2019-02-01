Metro Council meeting gives review, update on surplus funding for homeless services

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A special meeting of the Louisville Metro Council Budget Committee Thursday night focused on the surplus money appropriated at end of 2018 for homeless services in the community.
Eric Friedlander, Chief of Resilience and Community Services for Louisville Metro Government and Natalie Harris, Executive Director of Coalition for the Homeless, gave an update on the progress of initiatives and how the funds are being appropriated.
About a quarter of the funds have been spent at this point.
St. Stephens, one of the groups funds were allocated to as part of the program, just received their first round of funding.
Up Louisville, which primarily serves women and St. John’s, which primary serves men, are also receiving funds from the program.
So far, there has been an estimated 60% decrease in the number of homeless people sleeping outside and 100 new beds have been added to Wayside
To choose the programs which received funding, the Coalition for the Homeless put out a call for requests for proposals (RFPs) to apply for funds.
In their agreements, all the participants were asked to work with the Coalition for the Homeless and use the Homeless Management Information System, which will provde data on the number of people and families served.
During the meeting, Chair Bill Hollander remarked on the need for low barrier shelters, “perhaps more than one.” The need for increased need for homeless services for families was also addressed.
The city has also allocated funding to the University of Louisville to research ways to address the homeless problem.
