New Albany murder suspect pleads guilty to manslaughter

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - One of two suspects in a 2017 Floyd County murder case has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, though the agreement has been taken under advisement until his February sentencing.
Robert l. Sheckles Jr. changed his plea Wednesday in Floyd County Superior Court No. 1 to guilty of voluntary manslaughter, a level 2 felony.
Sheckles and co-defendant Michael Baines III were arrested and charged with murder days after the Nov. 5, 2017, shooting death of 33-year-old Eddie "Benard" Hamilton. The victim was found dead near Bryn Mawr Court off of Charlestown Road around 1 a.m.
Sheckles' plea agreement stipulates that he would serve 10 years for the amended charge, if it is approved. He has a sentencing hearing at 1:15 p.m. Feb. 28 in Floyd County Superior Court No. 1. Baines has a jury trial set for 9 a.m. Feb. 25 in the same court.
