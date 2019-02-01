Parents, son found shot to death inside of home

GREENSBURG, KY (WAVE) – A mother, father and son were found dead inside of home in Greensburg.
Kentucky State Police troopers were called to a home on Bill Jones Road around 9:50 a.m. Thursday.
When troopers arrived they found James London, 59, his wife Carolyn London, 59, and their son Jasper London, 40, dead inside with gunshot wounds.
KSP said the deaths are being investigated as a murder suicide.
The bodies will be autopsied at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.