Picture from Virginia governor’s yearbook page shows people in blackface, KKK robe
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam prepares to address a news conference at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Jan. 31. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
February 1, 2019 at 5:40 PM EST - Updated February 1 at 6:18 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT/Gray News) - Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam appologized Friday for appearing in a photo that’s “racist and offensive.”

A picture from a yearbook page featuring Northam shows two people in what appears to be blackface and a KKK robe.

The photo is on the same page as pictures of Northam in a 1984 yearbook.

The identities of the people in the photo are not known.

The picture first surfaced after being posted to Twitter by a right-wing blog.

Northam was targeted by conservatives earlier in the week over comments made regarding a bill that would have lessened restrictions on third-trimester abortions.

Republican leaders in the General Assembly called the picture “deeply disturbing." In a statement, House of Delegates Speaker Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights), Senate Majority Leader Thomas Norment (R-James City), House Majority Leader Todd Gilbert (R-Shanandoah) and Senate Rules Committe Chairman Ryan McDougle (R-Hanover) said. “This is a deeply disturbing and offensive photograph in need of an immediate explanation by the governor.”

Northam’s office has not responded to a request for comment.

