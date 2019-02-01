Picture from Virginia governor’s yearbook page shows people in blackface, KKK robe

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT/Gray News) - Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam appologized Friday for appearing in a photo that’s “racist and offensive.”
A picture from a yearbook page featuring Northam shows two people in what appears to be blackface and a KKK robe.
The photo is on the same page as pictures of Northam in a 1984 yearbook.
The identities of the people in the photo are not known.
The picture first surfaced after being posted to Twitter by a right-wing blog.
Northam was targeted by conservatives earlier in the week over comments made regarding a bill that would have lessened restrictions on third-trimester abortions.
Republican leaders in the General Assembly called the picture “deeply disturbing." In a statement, House of Delegates Speaker Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights), Senate Majority Leader Thomas Norment (R-James City), House Majority Leader Todd Gilbert (R-Shanandoah) and Senate Rules Committe Chairman Ryan McDougle (R-Hanover) said. “This is a deeply disturbing and offensive photograph in need of an immediate explanation by the governor.”
Northam’s office has not responded to a request for comment.
Copyright 2019 WWBT via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.