SnowTALK! Friday Edition

As of now, the theme is for a warm surge Monday ahead of cold front #1. It appears this one will push all the way through so we do drop Tuesday and parts of Wednesday. Nothing crazy on the cold but certainly a step backwards. The next system develops west and will push a warm front in Wednesday night into Thursday then stall it out at some point. That will be concerning as it signals a classic over-running setup which would mean ice north (likely north of WAVE Country) and heavy rain for our area. Temperatures will surge south of this front into our area. Then we await cold front #2 to move in Thursday night with a much colder air mass. So yes, the risk is there for rain to snow. I don’t want to get into specifics on the wintry side of things yet as we really need to see how the timing/location of these fronts plays out in the days ahead. Some of the models are a good 24 hours off from one another on some parts of the above! Just know the overall pattern supports a very dynamic weather week for us.