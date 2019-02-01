SnowTALK! Friday Edition

Coming out of this icy mess...slowly. Several “warm” days ahead of us but that doesn’t come without issues for next week.
SNOW BOARD:
Into tonight Icy spots will remain into early afternoon. Some freezing fog tonight possible.
Next Thursday Risk for rain to snow. Setup to watch.
Feb 10-11 Rain or Snow
DISCUSSION:
No doubt the cold ground won this morning but that shouldn’t have caught anyone off guard as that was a big concern. We continue to warm aloft but the ground is taking its sweet time warming up. Icy roads will remain in the area for a few more hours. Be careful! One thing I am watching for tonight is more fog. The concern here is that we could slip back under the freezing mark for a few hours. This could allow for more icy spots to develop and this time more of a light glaze on elevated objects. For now, I don’t see this as a huge issue but something we will monitor.
The weekend warming will get off to a slow start Saturday due to clouds. It still appears we will see 40s and 50s on the map that afternoon. A warmer flow kicks in Sunday that should easily send us to 60 degrees or higher.
Next week: Very complex setup that will feature (2) cold fronts and (1) warm front. The timing of these will be crucial in how the actual weather will play out.
As of now, the theme is for a warm surge Monday ahead of cold front #1. It appears this one will push all the way through so we do drop Tuesday and parts of Wednesday. Nothing crazy on the cold but certainly a step backwards. The next system develops west and will push a warm front in Wednesday night into Thursday then stall it out at some point. That will be concerning as it signals a classic over-running setup which would mean ice north (likely north of WAVE Country) and heavy rain for our area. Temperatures will surge south of this front into our area. Then we await cold front #2 to move in Thursday night with a much colder air mass. So yes, the risk is there for rain to snow. I don’t want to get into specifics on the wintry side of things yet as we really need to see how the timing/location of these fronts plays out in the days ahead. Some of the models are a good 24 hours off from one another on some parts of the above! Just know the overall pattern supports a very dynamic weather week for us.
Let’s just enjoy the weekend :)
