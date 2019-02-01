17-year-old charged in connection to vandalism at Hindu temple

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A 17-year-old was taken into custody after a Hindu temple was vandalized.
The vandalism was reported Tuesday at the Swaminarayan Temple, located at 4032 Bardstown Road, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. Inside the temple the walls were sprayed with graffiti, including several black crosses, anti-Hindu messages and phrases such as “Jesus is all mighty," “Jesus is Lord" and “God." Expletives were also spray painted in another room.
Sgt. Russell Montfort said he received a tip at 11 a.m. Thursday that led detectives to the juvenile.
Montfort said the juvenile was familiar with the area but not necessarily anyone at the temple.
The juvenile provided a statement to police and was charged with burglary and criminal mischief.
A community cleanup event will be held at the temple at 10 a.m. Saturday. Those who would like to help are asked to bring supplies including long handed rollers for painting, cleaning supplies and buckets.
