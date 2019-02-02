Active duty airman’s moving truck found after being stolen from IN parking lot

CHARLESTOWN, IN (WAVE) - A U.S. Air Force airman and his family are trying to figure out why someone would steal their moving truck was stolen from a Charlestown, Indiana parking lot.
Thankfully, it was found less than 24 hours after it was taken. But the ordeal was stressful for the military family, who still doesn’t know what all is missing from the truck.
Justin Robinett and his wife Samantha were in the process of moving their family from Charleston, SC, to Hill Air Force Base in Utah.
“We had to be there at the end of February,” Justin said.
Justin and Samantha are both originally from southern Indiana.
During their cross-country trip to their new home, they decided to stop in Charlestown to stay with family for a few days.
Their 26-foot Penske moving truck was too big to fit in their family’s driveway. After trying to park it in the driveway and getting it stuck in a ditch, they had to call a tow to get it out.
They decided to park the truck in a lot next to Jay C’s Food Stores around 4 a.m. Friday so they could get some sleep.
“Got our suitcases out of the back for immediate clothes that night and we came back at 11:30 this morning and it’s gone,” Justin said on Friday.
Justin said they did not leave the keys in the truck. After returning to the parking lot, they found the lock that was on the truck broken on the ground where it had been parked.
“There’s personal things in there that have no value to anybody but us,” Samantha said. “Things that my sister, who I lost when I was a baby, I can’t get that back. Stuff from his Papaw -- I can’t get that back. Like that has no value to you. That has no value so why did you take it from us?!”
The Robinetts filed a report with Charlestown police.
Police said there are no surveillance cameras in the area, but there was a witness who saw the truck drive off.
The Robinetts said the GPS tracking system in the moving truck pinged in Charlestown around 11 a.m. and has not pinged again, but the truck is no where in sight.
The family believes the GPS was disabled shortly after it was stolen.
The truck was found Friday evening after a tip that the Penske truck was seen by the Clark Memorial Bridge near Water Tower Square.
Police found it shortly after, Justin said.
The family does not know what is missing from inside the truck, but said they will be able to access it Saturday.
