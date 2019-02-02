Active duty airman’s moving truck stolen from Indiana parking lot

CHARLESTOWN, IN (WAVE) - A U.S. Air Force airman and his family are trying to figure out what to do after they said their moving truck was stolen from a Charlestown, Indiana parking lot.
Justin Robinett and his wife Samantha were in the process of moving their family from Charleston, SC, to Hill Air Force Base in Utah.
“We had to be there at the end of February,” Justin said.
Justin and Samantha are both originally from southern Indiana.
During their cross-country trip to their new home, they decided to stop in Charlestown to stay with family for a few days.
Their 26-foot Penske moving truck was too big to fit in their family’s driveway, so they parked it in a parking lot next to Jay C’s Food Stores around 4 a.m. Friday so they could get some sleep.
“Got our suitcases out of the back for immediate clothes that night and we came back at 11:30 this morning and it’s gone,” Justin said on Friday.
Justin said they did not leave the keys in the truck. After returning to the parking lot, they found the lock that was on the truck broken on the ground where it had been parked.
The Robinetts filed a report with Charlestown police.
Police said there are no surveillance cameras in the area, but there was a witness who saw the truck drive off.
The Robinetts said the GPS tracking system in the moving truck pinged in Charlestown around 11 a.m. and has not pinged again, but the truck is no where in sight.
The Penske truck has Virginia plates.
If anyone knows anything or sees the truck, call Charlestown Police at 812-256-2473.
A family friend of the Robinetts have created a GoFundMe page to help the family.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.