3 arrested on numerous drug, theft charges in KY

LONDON, KY (WAVE) - Drugs, guns and a slew of stolen items landed three people behind bars in eastern Kentucky.
Police in Laurel County, Kentucky said they were investigating a burglary when they received a tip about three possible suspects.
Officers found the suspects along with the reported stolen property including stolen coins, jewelry and power tools at a home on Thursday afternoon.
Jo Ann Mchone, 54, Ernest Hammons, 45, and Clemous Tabor, 50, face numerous charges.
Police said the three also had drugs including meth and marijuana, drug paraphernalia and weapons.
The suspects face different charges ranging from recovery of stolen property, to drug trafficking, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and fleeing police.
All three were booked into the Laurel County Detention Center.
Hammons, who only faced a charge of fleeing or evading police, has since been released.
Mchone and Tabor both remain behind bars, each held on a $10,000 cash bond. They are due in court Feb. 5.
