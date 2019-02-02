FBI, Kentucky State Police searching for man charged with murder

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The FBI and Kentucky State Police are searching for Phillip Lee Lewis in connection to a murder at a gas station in Gray, Kentucky. He should be considered armed and dangerous, the FBI said.
Officials said Lee, who is a convicted felon, went into a gas station on Jan. 16, pulled out a gun and shot a customer attempting to flee the robbery.
Lee also goes by the aliases Lewis Phillip. He is 6′1″, weighs around 160 pounds, and has dark hair and eyes, according to the FBI. Lee has a scar on his head and tattoos on his chest and right arm.
An arrest warrant was issued on Jan. 17 by the Commonwealth of Kentucky after Lee was charged with murder and robbery in the first degree.
A federal warrant was issued on Jan. 23.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at (502)263-6000 or the Kentucky State Police at (606) 573-3131.
