Golden Alert issued for missing Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Louisville man.
Ernest A. Jackson, 65, was last seen in the 2500 block of Grand Ave. at 9 p.m. on Friday. He is approximately 5′7″ and weighs 180 pounds.
Jackson, who uses a silver walker, was last seen wearing a gray and blue jacket, a red white and blue striped shirt and black jeans. He had on a blue and red hat, an oversized brown belt and gray Asics running shoes. He was also wearing a watch with a brown leather band on his left wrist.
Anyone who sees Jackson or with further information is asked to call 911.
