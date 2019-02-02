House fire in Germantown under investigation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Fire officials are investigating the cause of a house fire in Germantown.
The fire was reported around 12:43 p.m. Saturday on Ellison Avenue, according to Louisville Fire.
Officials said on scene they saw heavy flames coming from the front of the home. It took 25 firefighters 18 minutes to put out the flames.
No people were hurt, but few animals did need to be rescued.
“When we pulled up some of the neighbors said there was a cat in the main fire building and a dog in the exposure on the left side,” Major Philip Marchezion said. “We got those out really quick and they’re fine.”
LFD said people in the house evacuated as soon as they spotted the fire.
Neighbors on both sides were not in their homes.
