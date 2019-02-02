KSP: Ice caused deadly crash on Western Kentucky Parkway in Hardin County

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - One person died in a crash on the Western Kentucky Parkway on Friday morning, according to Kentucky State Police.
The crash occurred around 8:45 a.m. at the 124 mile maker near the KY 84 (White Mills/Eastview) exit in Hardin County.
KSP said their preliminary investigation indicated ice on the road was responsible for the accident.
Police said Debra Stephens, 64, of Leitchfield, was driving east when she hit a slick spot and crossed through the median into the westbound lanes. That’s when her pickup truck crashed into a semi driven by William Roberts, 62, of Winchester.
Stephens died at the scene, police said. Roberts was not hurt.
KSP will continue to investigate the crash.
Westbound traffic on the Western Kentucky Parkway was shutdown for some time. All lanes have since reopened.
