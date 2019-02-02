LMPD investigating fatal crash involving ambulance in Smoketown neighborhood

Police are on scene of a fatal crash involving an EMS crew in the Smoketown neighborhood. (Image: File photo)
By Makayla Ballman | February 2, 2019 at 4:29 AM EST - Updated February 2 at 4:36 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a crash that killed one person.

According to MetroSafe, the crash happened at 3 a.m. Saturday morning, near Broadway and Hancock, in the Smoketown neighborhood.

The initial call came in as an injury accident, involving an EMS crew, and another vehicle, a MetroSafe supervisor told WAVE 3 News.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Other injuries are unknown.

It’s unclear which vehicle the deceased person was inside at the time of the crash.

