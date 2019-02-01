Lucy vs Fiona: Zoo neighbors make dueling Super Bowl picks

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Going against Cincinnati’s darling Fiona? Bold strategy Lucy, let’s see if it pays off.
Lucy the UC Bearcat stopped by to flex her expertise in sports betting.
Cincinnati Zoo resident and University of Cincinnati live mascot Lucy decided the Patriots are ripe for the picking. She made a beeline for the bananas behind the Pats logo Friday morning.
Not to be wasteful, Lucy did eat the bananas behind the Rams logo as well, they just aren’t her first pick -- to each their own, Lucy.
The bearcat who just celebrated her eleventh birthday is setting herself apart from Fiona and carving out a place of her own in the spotlight.
It’s a high-risk, high-reward situation for Lucy: Fiona is looking to repeat her perfect pick from 2018′s Super Bowl. So far, Fiona is 1-0 in picking the Super Bowl winner, which also makes her 1-0 when picking against the Pats.
Queen of the Queen City Fiona made her Super Bowl pick Thursday afternoon.
The darling, diva hippo looked as if she might give Tom Brady and company a chance this season before quickly changing course and heading right for the Rams.
The zoo has not told us if the ladies made a wager on their dueling picks, but this time it seems personal.
If Lucy is right, that means Brady and Belichick win their sixth Super Bowl in nine appearances, tying the league-leading -- and Cincinnati nemesis -- Pittsburgh Steelers for the most championship wins.
If Fiona goes 2-0 in Super Bowl picks, it means the Rams secure revenge on the Pats for 2001; albeit, they were a different team all-around back then, hailing from a Midwestern city.
The 2019 Super Bowl pits the Pats against the Rams for the first time since Brady won his first ring against the team then-known as the St. Louis Rams in 2001.
Sunday should be an interesting day at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden. Ladies, good luck.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.