Operation Kidsafe Kids Safe Center opens at Oxmoor Toyota

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The first year-round child safety center in Kentucky opened at Oxmoor Toyota Friday.
The space, dubbed the Kids Safe Center, is part of Operation Kidsafe and will provide a free and private place for families to set up a safety action plan.
The Operation Kidsafe program was created to give parents peace of mind about their children’s safety. Strategically crafted to prepare families for emergencies, the program will run from the Kids Safe Center, which was designed by consultants from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, police and fingerprinting experts.
“One of the more stressful runs that we get are on missing children," LMPD Major Jamey Schwab said. "And oftentimes, families are totally unprepared for this part of an even that occurs. Typically they don’t have the information needed.”
The Operation Kidsafe Child Safety Center is located at the Oxmoor Toyota dealership, 8003 Shelbyville Road in Louisville.
