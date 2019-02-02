‘Shop & Share’ event helps local domestic violence shelters

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For the 10th year, the Shop & Share event came to Kroger stores across Kentucky on Saturday.
The one-day fundraiser asks shoppers to share an extra item for victims of domestic violence as they shop for what they need.
The event is spearheaded by the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
People were encouraged to buy items to donate to local women’s shelters, from diapers and soap to paper towels and shampoo.
All Kroger stores throughout Kentucky participate in the event, which has helped thousands of women going through very tough and scary times.
Volunteer Tara Monyhan said she saw the ad for volunteers on her Facebook page and decided she was helping.
“It makes me feel fantastic. You know, they’re in a time in their life that’s difficult, so anything that we can do as a community to give back is very important,” Monyhan said.
In the past nine years, Shop and Share has helped raise $4.5 million in goods and donations.
The even wrapped up Saturday at 5 p.m., but there are still ways to help.
To get involved or donate to the Kentucky Coalition for Domestic Violence, click here.
To find the local domestic violence program that serves your county and donate to them, click here.
