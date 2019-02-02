Sports writer Billy Reed donates a career-spanning collection to Bellarmine University

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Billy Reed, one of the most well-known sports writers in the country, gave Bellarmine University the priceless gift of his experience.
Reed donated his collection of memorabilia and publications spanning his career, starting in 1959.
“I hope the current student body and future students will reference some of this stuff as they write papers and really understand a special time in American journalism and American sports,” Reed said.
Reed’s contributions, listed by Bellarmine University, include the following:
- 800 press passes covering a span from 1961 to 2016
- 684 Sports Illustrated magazines, complete from 1960 through 2016
- 237 sports-related books
- 125 programs and sports guides
- 250 notebooks and legal pads of his interviews and notes
- 60 Courier Journal Kentucky Derby sections
- 300 articles, clippings and newspaper pages
- videotaped interviews and photographs of Reed with famous sports figures
“The books Reed donated will go into circulation in the library and be of special interest to students in the new sports broadcasting emphasis in communication,” a Bellarmine press release said. “A few items will be displayed in a case on the first floor of the library; the rest will be archived.”
“Journalism is taking a beating in a lot of places today,” Reed said. “But I still think it is the most honorable, decent way to make a living and make a contribution to society that I can think of.”
Reed is a WAVE 3 News contributor.
