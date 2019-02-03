Bellarmine’s home court win steak ends as Southern Indiana pulls upset

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -The streak is over. The visiting Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles handed the No. 1 Bellarmine Knights their first loss of the season and their first home loss since Dec. 13, 2014 as the visitors never trailed while winning 80-76 in front of a sellout crown in Knights Hall. The home winning streak ended at 67 games, and the consecutive win streak ended at 18, one shy of a Bellarmine school record. The Screaming Eagles opened the game incredibly hot, bolting out to a 7-0 lead and extending the margin to as many as 18 in the first half. However, Bellarmine (18-1, 9-1 GLVC) stiffened and cut the USI lead to 41-33 at the break. In the second period, the Knights managed to whittle their deficit to just one at the 10-minute mark, but the home team never could wrestle the lead away from Southern Indiana. Coming down the stretch, Bellarmine finally pulled even at 70-70 when Alex Cook