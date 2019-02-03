Bellarmine’s home court win steak ends as Southern Indiana pulls upset

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -The streak is over. The visiting Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles handed the No. 1 Bellarmine Knights their first loss of the season and their first home loss since Dec. 13, 2014 as the visitors never trailed while winning 80-76 in front of a sellout crown in Knights Hall. The home winning streak ended at 67 games, and the consecutive win streak ended at 18, one shy of a Bellarmine school record. The Screaming Eagles opened the game incredibly hot, bolting out to a 7-0 lead and extending the margin to as many as 18 in the first half. However, Bellarmine (18-1, 9-1 GLVC) stiffened and cut the USI lead to 41-33 at the break. In the second period, the Knights managed to whittle their deficit to just one at the 10-minute mark, but the home team never could wrestle the lead away from Southern Indiana. Coming down the stretch, Bellarmine finally pulled even at 70-70 when Alex Cook
hit a layup with just 1:53 remaining. However, the Screaming Eagles kept the Knights at bay by going 8-for-8 from the free throw line in the final 35 seconds to secure the victory. “They deserved to win,” said Bellarmine Coach Scott Davenport.
. “They beat us in every category, so you give them credit. I mean they outshot us from the field, from the 3-point line, from the free throw line. They outrebounded us by nine. They had eight assists; we had a total of six. (Southern Indiana) is a very good team.” The Screaming Eagles shot 52.2 percent from the field and converted nine of 19 of 3-pointers. The Knights, meanwhile, were held to 47.9 percent shooting—only the fourth time all season Bellarmine has shot under 50 percent. The loss spoiled a career night for the Knights' Tyler Jenkins, who poured in a career-high 22 points on 8-of-9 shooting, including all three of his triples.
Chivarsky Corbett was on the only other Knight in double digits with 14. The Screaming Eagles (15-5, 7-3 GLVC) had five players in double figures, led by Kobe Caldwell’s 18 points, and Emmanuel Little posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Despite the loss, Davenport said the future is still bright for Bellarmine. “Nothing has changed,” he said. “Everything we set out to accomplish is still in front of us.” He added that one of the biggest concerns going forward is getting a healthy team on the floor. “Adam (Eberhard) didn’t practice all week. He tried to go tonight, like an absolute warrior, but he just couldn’t.” In addition, Daniel Ramser suffered a knee injury in the game, and his status is being evaluated.
Bellarmine is on the road for its next two games, traveling to Lewis on Thursday and Indianapolis on Saturday. (Bellarmine University Release)
