Bevin holds community forum in Elizabethtown

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Governor Bevin was in Elizabethtown today for a community forum.
There, a teacher told him that many educators don’t feel he’s supportive--referencing reports of him calling teachers “thugs."
“The good thing about a digital world, where everything’s recorded, audio and video stays out there,” Bevin said. “So have you personally...you’ve heard me say that? Or did you read that somebody said that I said that.”
“I will offer you $1,000 in cash, with these people as my witness, if you can find any evidence that I have said either of those things about a teacher,” he added.
“The reality is I have never, ever said any of those things about a teacher, ever. Nor would I. That’s just the truth of it. Why would I do that? I have nine children,” Bevin said.
A teacher in the audience asked Bevin, “When you leave people feeling unsupported in our state...what do you plan to do to keep teachers?”
“First of all, I’m going to stop lying to you like other people did, because I’m telling you right now, your pension won’t be there under the current structure it is. As a first year teacher, your odds of getting that pension are non-existent,” Bevin said.
Bevin also said his comments this week about Kentuckian’s being “soft” for closing schools during the cold were taken out of context.
