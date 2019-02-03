Cats rally in second half to top Gators

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Wildcats came back from an eleven point second half deficit to defeat the Florida Gators, 65 to 54 Saturday afternoon in Gainesville, Florida. The victory improved UK’s win streak to eight games, and the Cats' head coach said the triumph was valuable experience.
“I told the guys there are all kinds of things to learn at this part of the season. You gotta learn to play when you’re down. You have to learn how to finish games. You have to make tough plays. Well there was a lot of that today. You have to learn to play when you’re up twelve just as well as when you’re down eleven,” said UK Head Coach John Calipari.
Wildcat freshman, Tyler Herro, led his team with 19 points, hitting on six of eight attempts. It was Herro’s big triple with three minutes to play that that gave Kentucky a solid cushion of a seven point advantage at 55 to 48.
The Cats' P.J.Washington continued his terrific play as he recorded a double-double of 15 and 12. Washington’s play was instrumental as the Wildcats put
together as 14 nothing spurt during the second half. Kentucky currently ranked 7th in A.P. poll, improved to 18 and 3 on the season. Next up for the Cats is a Tuesday night home contest against South Carolina.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.