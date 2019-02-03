Deputy killed, another injured in Clermont County standoff

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) - The Clermont County Sheriff’s department has confirmed that one deputy has died and another has been injured after a standoff at the Royal Oak Apartments.
Multiple police agencies responded to reports of shots fired in the 300 block of Saint Andrews Drive in Pierce Township in Clermont County on Saturday at 7 p.m.
There is still an active standoff scene at the Royal Oaks Apartments, officials say.
Police say they were originally called to the scene for a psychiatric call at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
During a press conference early Sunday morning, Captain Jeff Sellars with the Clermont County Sheriff’s office said that officers originally responded to a 911 call from a male who said there were subjects in his apartment that were refusing to leave. The subject also told officers that he had weapons in his home.
Captain Sellars said the initial responders from Pierce Township Police Department were not able to make contact with the caller.
Shots were first fired at approximately 8:15 p.m., said Captain Sellars.
Sellars said the Pierce Township PD requested the multi-agency Special Response Team, and the team arrived at 8:25 p.m.
The team tried to negotiate with the suspect and more shots were fired, according to Sellars.
At 10:37, more shots were fired from inside the apartment and members from the SRT team were near the apartment, Sellars said.
Two deputies were struck by the suspect, Sellars said. One deputy was killed and the other is in stable condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Officials are not releasing the name of the deputies yet as they continue to notify next of kin.
Pierce Township Police say this is an active scene and officers are still trying to negotiate with the subject so they will not be sharing any more information at this time.
Officers have not fired any shots, all shots have been fired by the suspect, according to Pierce Township police.
Video and audio clips from the scene confirm that multiple rapid-fire shots have been fired.
The Clermont County Sheriff is communicating with residents via megaphone and is advising that they stay inside, according to residents.
Troy Elder, who lives in the apartment complex, told FOX19 what he was hearing at the scene.
Multiple roads are closed around the apartment complex including Saint Andrews Drive, officials confirm.
Air Care was requested to the scene but did not dispatch, citing weather reasons.
Captain Sellars says there will be another press briefing at 10 a.m.
