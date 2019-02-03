Grayson County High School’s new homecoming queen is Emily Lush

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emily Lush has Down syndrome, but it doesn’t stop her from being a ray of light for her family and living life to the fullest.
On Friday night, she was named the 2019 homecoming queen of Grayson County High School, according to WBKO.
When Emily was announced as the winner, the crowd in the bleachers chanted her name as she walked to receive her crown.
Grayson County hosted the Edmonson County rivals for the homecoming game, but both teams applauded the Cougars' new homecoming queen.
Emily, who is a junior at CGHS, has no shortage of people who love her and the reaction on social media echoed the positive reaction of her peers.
Emily’s sister Maggie told sister station WBKO that Emily loves life and especially loves the vocal group Pentatonix. Emily’s dream is to tour with the group.
“Emily leaves such a lasting impression on everyone she meets,” her cousin Carla Butler told WBKO. “She is a local celebrity and brightens everyone’s day. She is such a blessing.”
You can watch video of the ceremony here:
