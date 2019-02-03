2 killed in crash involving ambulance in Smoketown neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a crash that killed two people.
According to MetroSafe, the crash happened at 3 a.m. Saturday morning, near Broadway and Hancock, in the Smoketown neighborhood.
The initial call came in as an injury accident, involving an EMS crew, and another vehicle, a MetroSafe supervisor told WAVE 3 News.
The impact was so intense that the ambulance landed on its side.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, the ambulance was traveling east on Broadway, attempting to make a left turn onto northbound Hancock when it was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Broadway. The ambulance was not operating in an emergency mode, and no emergency lights or sirens were active.
The passenger of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the passenger vehicle was rushed to University Hospital, but died a short time later.
The two people killed in the accident were identified Sunday as Joshua Kidwell, 23 and Kenric Farrell, 45, both of Louisville.
Three EMS employees and one patient were inside the ambulance at the time of the crash. The EMS employees were transported to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The patient was also taken to University Hospital. Their condition is unknown.
A utility pole in the area was also hit.
LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.
