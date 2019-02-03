Man dies after being shot in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man has died after being shot in south Louisville.
Police were called to the 1700 block of Ivy Ridge Lane on a report of a shooting around 4 a.m. Saturday.
When officers arrived, they a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
That man was rushed to University Hospital where he later died.
LMPD’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
There are no suspect(s) in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
