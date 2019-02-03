Military family’s stolen moving truck found in Indiana, suspect still on the loose

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The moving truck stolen from an active duty airman and his family has been found, but the driver and a lot of valuable items are still missing.
Clarksville Police ended up finding the truck off of Progress Way in Clarksville around 10 p.m. Friday night. That’s just 10 miles away from the Jay C Food Store in Charlestown, where it was parked 4 a.m. that same morning. Police aren’t sure if the truck went anywhere else because the GPS was turned off.
The 26-foot Penske truck carrying what’s left of the Robinetts’ worldly possessions now sits behind the fence in a Charlestown impound lot. The truck was hot-wired, looted and abandoned on Friday, the second day of their cross-country journey.
Justin, Samantha and their son were traveling from Charleston, South Carolina to Hill Air Force Base in Utah. They never thought that when they stopped in their hometown to stay with family, the next time they’d see the truck, it would be trashed.
“Seeing the chaos of the back of the truck and then actually walking up and physically being in front of it, my heart just sank to my stomach,” said Samantha.
A tip that it was seen by the Clark Memorial Bridge near Water Tower Square led police to the truck, but no driver. The family says clothes and documents were tossed everywhere and random items were gone.
“Things like box springs, they got tossed off the truck because they were in the way,” said Justin.
“Our kid’s mattress because it was little and in the way so it was just thrown out. Now, our baby doesn't have a bed anymore,” said Samantha.
But it didn’t stop there. Electronics, a gun collection and jewelry were also missing.
“In that was a revolver that was handed down from my grandfather, a tennis bracelet that her grandmother handed down to her, my mom’s original wedding ring set,” said the Robinetts.
Extremely sentimental items were damaged, leaving the family heartbroken.
Luckily, the driver was a bit of a slob. Police said they found a lot of evidence in the truck.
“They have DNA evidence from the cigarette butts and soft drink cans that were left behind,” said Justin.
Police said they do have a few leads, but anyone with any information is of course asked to call Charlestown Police. To donate to the family click here.
