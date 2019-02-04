AG Andy Beshear warns of sweetheart scams around Valentine’s Day

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As Valentine’s Day approaches, Attorney General Andy Beshear is warning Kentucky residents to be wary of online dating scams.
This year alone, four victims in Jefferson, Campbell and Wayne counties have lost nearly $300,000 in scams. In each case, a “sweetheart scammer” used legitimate online dating websites Match.com and eHarmony to lure victims into a fake online relationship.
The scammer played on the victim’s emotions by duping them into sending thousands of dollars to supposedly help them get out of various types of legal or financial trouble.
Beshear said one victim lost more than $12,000 to their sweetheart scammer and even purchased a wedding dress for a supposed February 2019 wedding date.
In 2017, the FBI reported sweetheart scams cost victims in the United States more than $211 million in losses, making it the second-largest online crime, in terms of money taken from victims.
Here are some red flags to be aware of:
- Asks you to leave the official dating or social media site and communicate directly via text, email or online chats.
- Falls in love or befriends quickly.
- Says they are not able to meet in person.
- Claims to have an emergency and needs money to get out of legal or financial trouble.
- Requests money sent using untraceable methods of payment.
- Claims they will pay you back when you meet.
Sweetheart scammers also pretend to be someone they are not by stealing others photos to use on their dating profiles. A reverse Google.com image search, can many times, detect a scammer using another person’s photo.
Beshear encourages everyone, especially veterans and service members who are often targeted by sweetheart scammers, to conduct regular image searches to ensure their photos are not being used improperly.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.