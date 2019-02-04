Airbnb delivers nearly $1 million in local taxes to Metro Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Just nine months after a tax agreement between Airbnb and the city of Louisville, Airbnb delivered $955,000 in home sharing tax revenue to Louisville Metro in 2018 on behalf of its local host community.
In March 2018, Airbnb and Louisville Metro jointly announced a tax agreement which allowed the home sharing platform to automatically collect the 8.5% transient room tax on behalf of the host community and remit the revenue directly to the city.
The agreement delivered a new revenue stream for the city to capture the tourism benefits of more people visiting and experiencing Louisville thanks to home sharing.
Airbnb will release its annual Louisville economic impact report documenting 2018 guest and host earnings totals, in the coming weeks.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.