Are you old enough to have fun at Dave & Buster’s?

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There is a new place to have some fun in Louisville. Dave & Buster’s opened on Monday at Mall St. Matthews off Shelbyville Road.
Before you go in for all the fun, there is a “house policy” you should know about.
There is only one entrance to Dave & Buster’s, and that is from the outside of the mall. It’s where people used to enter Forever 21.
There is no access to the mall once you go inside Dave & Buster’s.
Many in Louisville are familiar with an age restriction policy in place at the mall. An incident from 2015, when hundreds of kids ran through Mall St. Matthews, prompted mall management there and at Oxmoor Center to enforce a Parental Guidance Required (PGR) policy.
People 17 and under must be accompanied at all times by a parent or supervising adult age 21 or older after 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
But Dave & Buster’s policy is stricter than the PGR policy.
According to Dave & Buster’s website, people under 18 must be accompanied by a guardian who is 25 years or older with a max of six people per guardian.
“Really I think it’s because of the nature of the business,” St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson said. “It is adult oriented but, at the same time they want families to come in also. I think they have established a little more stringent guidelines for that.”
Police want to remind people that the mall, movie theater, and Dave & Buster’s are not places where you can drop off your kids and leave.
"It's not a baby sitter for people,” Wilkerson said. “The policies they do have in place obviously help us tremendously in keeping smaller children from running around."
Dave & Buster’s is open as late as midnight and 1 a.m. -- much later than the mall hours.
St. Matthews police said they already patrol the area because of all the entertainment businesses in this part of town.
