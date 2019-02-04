Columbus Police asking for information in death investigation

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - The Columbus Indiana Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man who they believe could know something about the death of another man last fall.
Alejandro Espinoza Ocampo is believed to have information regarding the death of Araceli Jaimes Macedo. Macedo’s body was found on Sept. 17th, 2018 at approximately 8:45 p.m. between mile markers 64 and 65 of the northbound lanes of I-65 in Columbus, Indiana.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600. Tips and information can be left anonymously.
