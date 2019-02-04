Extremely rare motorcycle stolen from Louisville restoration business found

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – An extremely rare motorcycle reported missing on Jan. 21 has been found.
LMPD says thanks to several tips, the bike was found in New Albany Monday morning.
The 1914 Zenith was stolen during a burglary in the Portland neighborhood on Jan. 21.
The motorcycle is one of only two in the world, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. The other one is in a museum.
Stephen Pate, a Louisville man who restores bikes for museums and people all over the world, was working on it when it was stolen.
“These people have no idea what they stole,” Pate said. “Suffice to say there were other things sitting next to it -- my personal property -- that exceed the value of this motorcycle. While it is extremely rare, its value -- for the things that I work on normally in my business -- is somewhat low.”
Pate said he notified a national network of collectors and restorers that the bike is missing, so it would be impossible to get rid of through a legitimate outlet.
Disassembled, Pate said the bike would essentially be worthless.
While the pictures in this story are of the motorcycle, it is currently missing its fenders because those had been removed during the restoration process.
LMPD arrested one person in connection to the burglary and recovered some other items that were stolen at the same time as the bike. Police issued a warrant for another person they believe was involved in the crime.
Police are looking for others, but that isn’t their sole focus at this point.
“At this point in the investigation we’re looking to get the motorcycle back,” Det. Benjamin Lunte said. “We’re really not trying to dig real deep into who stole it or why it was stolen.”
Pate said he will offer an award for information leading to the bike. He believes there will also be an award solely for the return of the bike but he needs to confirm those details with the owner of the bike.
Anyone with information about the motorcycle is asked to call the anonymous police tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
