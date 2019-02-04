Feeder’s Supply celebrates pets with pup pastries, will host Fur-ever V-Day event

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Valentine’s Day isn’t just about showing love to the humans in your life, but your pets too.
Feeder’s Supply got a jump start on celebrations this weekend with their Pup Pastry event. Pet parents were able to treat their four-legged friends to custom Valentines goodies they decorated themselves.
The bone-shaped biscuits were donated by Nature’s Animals, and the “frosting” was Kong Paste, with treats as decorations on top.
They said showing them love is always important, because pets are a part of the family.
"He’s so happy when he sees me come home. I whistle from the car and he cries when he sees me, he’s so happy. And you know everyone has a special relationship with their pet. If you’re a pet owner, you’ve got that love and that connection and that’s important.>
Next Sunday, Feeder’s Supply stores will host a Fur-ever Love Adoption event in partnership with numerous humane societies and rescue organizations. The goal is to find canine bachelors and bachelorette’s forever homes during the Valentines season. So far, Feeder’s Supply has saved over 50,000 pets by supporting adoption, CEO and President of Feeder’s Supply Pam Longwell said in a statement.
On Sunday, Feb. 10, the rescue organizations and store locations where the Fur-ever adoptions will take place are as follows:
- Baxter Ave- Louisville Metro Animal Services & Shamrock Association
- Middletown- Louisville Greyhound Pet of America & Shamrock Association
- Fern Creek-Kentucky Humane Society
- New Albany Grant Line Rd- Floyd County Animal Rescue League
- Preston-Kentucky Humane Society
- Hikes Point- Kentucky Humane Society
- Springhurst- Kentucky Humane Society
- Dixie Hwy- Kentucky Humane Society
- Clarksville- Humane Association of Clark County
- Elizabethtown- Animal Refuge
- St. Matthews- Kentucky Humane Society
- Shepherdsville- Barktown
- Holiday Manor- CatHeads
- State Street- Floyd County Animal Rescue League
- Frankfort- Franklin County Humane Society
- Pewee Valley- Louisville Metro Animal Services
- North Dixie- Kentucky Humane Society
- LaGrange- Humane Society of Oldham County
- Southland- Lexington Humane Society
- Richmond- Lexington Humane Society
- Corydon- Heart Humane Society and the Harrison County Animal Control
- Walton- Grant County Animal Shelter
They have over 23 locations throughout WAVE Country.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.