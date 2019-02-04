Fischer announces $3 million competition to solve housing problems in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new multi-million dollar initiative to help those living without homes in the Louisville community, that’s what Mayor Greg Fischer was on hand to announce Monday afternoon in Shelby Park.
It’s part of the Reconstruct Challenge, a $3 million dollar prize competition to address housing insecurity challenges and run tests for possible solutions
Anyone in the country can submit possible solutions for housing, loans, utilities or transportation for testing in Louisville and Southern Indiana.
“Sometimes… history doesn’t often times knock on the door and say ‘you can make history if you step up and do things like this’,” Fischer said. “But that’s what you guys are doing here in Shelby Park. And the work that you guys are doing too is known all over the country.”
The Reconstruct challenge is funded by Access Ventures, and in partnership with Metro United Way Louisville
Founders hope solutions submitted to the contest will help build a more inclusive and creative economy, and decrease the number of evictions per day in Louisville.
According to officials with Access Ventures, 14 evictions take place in Louisville everyday, double the national average.
