FORECAST: A warm and wet week ahead

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Clouds continue to thicken as of midday and that trend will continue over the next couple of hours. Scattered showers will increase in coverage this afternoon and evening, so keep an umbrella handy. Southerly winds will mean another unseasonably warm day with highs in the 60s.
A cold front will sweep through late Tonight bringing the rain to an end. By that time, most locations are looking at less than 0.20” of rain. Clouds linger on Tuesday and I can’t rule out an isolated shower or some sprinkles. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 50s.
Rain increases again on Wednesday as a warm front lifts to the north. An approaching cold front will provide more rain on Thursday. Flooding issues are a concern for the end of the week with 2″-4″ Of rain possible. The exact placement of the heaviest precipitation is not set in stone yet, but right now that axis is near the Ohio River.
Much colder air moves in Friday which could bring a few snowflakes to the area before the precipitation moves out.
FORECAST
TODAY: PM Showers, warm and breezy. HIGH: 66°
TONIGHT: Showers likely, cooler. LOW: 44°
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower. HIGH: 54°
IN THE APP
- Hour-by-Hour temperatures
- Today’s rain chances
- Earliest Alert: Active pattern next week
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.