FORECAST: Warm and wet week ahead

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Clouds increase this morning ahead of tonight's cold front.
By late morning into the early afternoon, showers will begin to creep into our western counties becoming more widespread through the afternoon.
Highs soar into the 60s once again as winds gust to near 25 mph.
Scattered showers continue through the evening, ending during the overnight hours. Rain totals max out near a third of an inch by early Tuesday morning. Morning lows range from the upper 30s to low 40s.
Northerly winds and cloudy skies limit Tuesday's highs to the 50s. While some scattered showers will be around Tuesday the rain really kicks in early Wednesday.
Widespread rain remains in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday as highs soar to near 70°. Flooding issues are a concern for the end of the week as rain totals near three to four inches.
Cold air will try to catch up to moisture early Friday, potentially ending a soggy week with light snow.
FORECAST
TODAY: Increasing Clouds; PM Showers; Warm; Breezy; HIGH: 66°
TONIGHT: Showers; Mostly Cloudy; LOW: 44°
TUESDAY: Cloudy Skies; Isolated Showers; HIGH: 54°
