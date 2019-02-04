Franklin County Sheriff’s Office finds drug-soaked candy during drug bust

FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office discovered “gummy-worm” type candy soaked in liquid Xanax Sunday while executing a drug related search warrant, the agency said.
Officers conducted a search at a house on Coolbrook Drive in the Coolbrook subdivision off of Evergreen Road, police said.
During the search, deputies found “gummy-worm” candy that had been soaked in what is believed to be liquid Xanax. The finding was troubling because the Xanax laced items are particularly dangerous, the sheriff’s office said, and considerably more dangerous and unpredictable than “gummies” soaked in liquid THC (the mind-altering substance found in marijuana).
Deputies also found several ounces of high grade marijuana, 10 grams of cocaine, about 6 grams of crystal methamphetamine, Xanax tablets, vape pens filled with marijuana and various paraphernalia, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on social media Sunday night.
