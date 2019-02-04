Harrison County resource officer returns to work after being injured while tackling suspect

“I walked outside and yelled at him. When he turned around, I could see the butt of the handle of the handgun in his pocket," Duley said. "I yelled at him ‘Don’t reach for that gun!’ Instead, he started reaching for the gun. And he started trying to pull the gun, but he got it stuck in his pocket. He couldn’t get it out. I realized that and I put my weapon back in my holster and I tackled him and put him on the ground.”