Hometown Heroes cup returns to raise money for local police and fire charities

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In an effort to raise money for charities near and dear to their hearts, Mission BBQ has brought back their Hometown Hero cups.
This time, the Hometown Hero cups are red, white, and blue, with “Thanks for what you do” on them. They can be purchased at any Mission BBQ location.
For every cup purchased, $2 will be donated to the charities chosen by the local police and fire departments in the communities that they serve.
Customers who purchase the Hometown Hero cups can bring them back on return visits to the restaurant and receive $.99 refills.
Cups will be available between now and April 20.
In 2018, Hometown Hero cup sales helped raise over $427,000 for charity.
